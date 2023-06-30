Ram Charan and Upasana name their baby girl Klin Kara Konidela; First Photos from naming ceremony out

The name of Ram Charan and Upasana’s baby girl has been revealed. The naming ceremony took place today at Hyderabad.

Written by Roopa Radhakrishnan Updated on Jun 30, 2023   |  04:42 PM IST  |  2.9K
Ram Charan and Upasana’s baby girl has been named. The fans, well-wishers, and social media users were eagerly waiting to find out what the couple would decide to name their first child. The little mega princess will now be known as Klin Kara Konidela.

Upasana revealed the name of her little girl through social media, along with a photo of the couple and the baby, who is not shown in the picture, with the baby’s grandparents. Her tweet read, "KLIN KARA KONIDELA Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big big hug to our daughters grandparents"

