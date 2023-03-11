Ram Charan and Upasana pose with host Priyanka Chopra at the pre-Oscars party; Call her 'LA familia'

Celebrated star Priyanka Chopra hosted a special party in Los Angeles for Oscar nominees from South Asian countries. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, who attended the party, shared a few pics with the host Priyanka Chopra and called her 'LA familia'.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana took to social media and shared pictures from the party. The pics show Priyanka stunning in a white gown, posing with Upasana and Ram Charan. The RRR actor looked dapper and sleek in an all-black suit, whereas his wife opted for multicoloured dress.

Sharing the pics, Upasana wrote, "LA familia #hollywood @priyankachopra thank u for always being there of us." After the party, Priyanka also invited Ram Charan and Upasana to her home for a small gathering with friends and family.

Jr NTR's selfie with Preity Zinta

Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, Priyanka Chopra hosted the pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles and it was attended by RRR actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Mindy Kyike, Preity Zinta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others. Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj also attended the event.

Preity Zinta, who was all excited to meet the Oscar nominees, posed with the superstar Jr. NTR at the party. She took to her Instagram and shared a pic with the RRR actor, which is currently going viral on social media.

RRR's Naatu Naatu for Oscars

The Oscars 2023 will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, on March 13. The entire team of RRR is expected to attend as the blockbuster track from the film, Naatu Naatu has been nominated under the Best Song category. The song will also be performed live by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava on the stage. Not just that, there will also be a dance performance but not by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. American actor and dancer Lauren will be doing a live dance performance on Naatu Naatu at the Oscars stage.

