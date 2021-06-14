Ram Charan and Upasana raise a toast on their wedding anniversary; See Photo

Ram Charan married the love of his life Upasana Kamineni Konidela in 2012. Today on June 14, they complete 9 years of their blissful marriage.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are one of the power couples in the Tollywood industry. The RRR actor Ram Charan married the love of his life Upasana Kamineni Konidela in 2012. Today on June 14, they complete 9 years of their blissful marriage. On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Upasana took to Instagram and shared a photo with Ram Charan and captioned it, "to us for keeping it real, robust & radiant." They looked stunning together and are a perfect example of a match made in heaven.

Meanwhile, Varun tej, Allu Sneha and others are sending best wishes to the gorgeous couple in the comment section of Upasana's anniversary post. A couple of years ago, speaking about Ram, Upasana had said, "'However crazy this may sound - Ram Charan doesn’t believe In falling in love ! He believes in growing in love.'' Now we know the secret of their successful marriage life. Definitely, setting major couple goals and how!

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen alongside Jr NTR in their upcoming film, RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is made on a lavish budget and will also see Bollywood actors and in important roles along with a few international celebs.

RRR is a fictional story about India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao). The first look and teasers of the film have already set high expectations among the moviegoers.

RRR is scheduled to release on 13 October 2021 in multiple languages.

Credits :Instagram

