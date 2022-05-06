Ram Charan and Upasana share throwback vacation PHOTOS as they have 'holiday on mind' but work on hand

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are the most sought-after couples in Tollywood. The duo just posted some throwback pics from their vacation on Instagram with a caption that is totally all things cute. The couple is busy in their own work lives but only have one thing on their mind and we bet you to guess. It is nothing else other than a holiday. Ram Charan and Upasana depict all of us currently as they are craving for a holiday but have work commitments.

In the morning, Upasana took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback vacay picture with a caption, "The Vacay mode will have to wait !For now, it’s hard work in the heat ! #throwbackthursday." Soon enough, the doting husband, replied to his wife's post and has also posted some throwback pics from their vacation and wrote, "@upasanakaminenikonidela holiday on my mind too!!But has to waitttttttt……As #RC15 Vizag rolling!." Well, looks like the couple can't wait to hit the next holiday destination and be with each other.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Ram Charan headed to Vizag for the next shooting schedule of his upcoming film RC15. He was clicked at the airport by the paparazzi and as soon as he landed in Vizag, fans thronged in thousands to welcome him. Pics and videos went viral on social media platforms.

Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles. The plot of his suspense flick is penned by Karthik Subbaraju and music is composed by S Thaman.

