Ram Charan and Upasana shower love on daughter Klin Kaara on her first birthday; PIC goes viral

It was a moment of joy for Ram Charan, his wife Upasana, and the entire Konidela family as they celebrated Klin Kaara’s first birthday on June 20th.

Wishes poured in from across the country, with many referring to the little one as the Mega Princess and also as Ram Charan’s lucky charm.

Catch Lavayna Tripathi’s birthday message for Klin Kaara

Lavanya Tripathi, who recently got married to the Mega family’s own Varun Tej Konidela in November of last year, wished the little angel on her first birthday. The actress took to Instagram to share a story with a lovely picture of Ram Charan, Upasana, and their daughter Klin Kaara from the birthday celebrations.

In her story, she wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful babygirl kara (heart emoji).” In the picture she shared, dad Ram Charan and mom Upasana can be seen lovingly staring at their beautiful creation, Klin Kaara. The picture also showcased Upasana sweetly holding the baby in her arms.

Upasana reposted Lavanya’s story on her Instagram account with a heart emoji to express her love for the actress.

Upasana’s birthday post for daughter Klin Kaara

Mom Upasana Konidela shared a heartwarming and emotional throwback video on the occasion of Klin Kaara’s first birthday. The video contained glimpses of her time in the operation theatre during the delivery, her husband Ram Charan’s tense moments, her parents, and megastar Chiranjeevi’s reactions to the birth of Klin Kaara.

Towards the end, it had a few moments from the naming ceremony; the video poetically concluded with Chiranjeevi uttering the words, “Klin Kaara Konidela.”

In her caption to the post, Upasana wrote, “Happiest first birthday, my darling Klin Kaara Konidela. You complete us. Thank you for bringing so much joy and happiness into our lives. I’ve watched this video a million times.”

The post has since received thousands of likes on Instagram, with many celebrities extending their wishes in the comments section. Ram Charan’s Game Changer co-star Kiara Advani wrote, “Happy 1st Birthdayyyyy (heart emoji)”.

The actor’s Govindudu Andarivadale co-star Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Happiest 1st birthday, little wonder,” while his Dhruva actress Rakul Preet Singh commented, “Happy birthday to the little star!! May she keep shining always!!”.

