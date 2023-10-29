Ram Charan and Upasana spend a holiday together in Tuscany; Klin Kaara’s face REVEALED

Telugu cinema’s trendiest couple Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi are soon to tie the knot together this coming 1st of November. But with the wedding just around the corner, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and the rest of the Konidela-Kamineni family are enjoying a well-deserved holiday away from their spotlights.

The wedding that has everyone waiting for a while is finally so close to coming true but in the meantime, as the preparations are going on the Konidela family along with the Kamineni family and their newest member Klin Kaara are celebrating a family vacation together at vineyards in Tuscany.

Sharing a delightful picture of the whole family, Upasana Kamineni Konidela tagged Ram Charan in a post with all their family members tagged and wrote “The KONIDELA KAMINENI holiday in Tuscany ! All heart in one frame.”

See the fun family time pic of the Konidela-Kamineni family

Ironically, though every picture which is shared by Upasana Konidela has a sweet heart emoji on the face of her newborn baby, Klin Kaara Konidela this one is just like that one too but sitting in front of a pool-side they all forgot to hide the baby’s face in the reflection.

The picture showcased by Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela also has most of their family members including Upasana’s parents Anil and Shobana Kamineni, her sister Anushpala Kamineni Ebrahim along with Ram Charan’s parents Megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela with his sisters Sushmitha and Sreeja Konidela.

Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to tie the knot in a couple of days with their grand pre-wedding event, a cocktail party will occur on October 30th itself with the wedding taking place on November 1st. The festivities and grand bash will only be exclusive to the family and close friends of the bride and groom.

Moreover, many stars of the Telugu film industry including Allu Arjun, Nithiin, Pawan Kalyan, and many more had already left for the wedding which will be a wondrous sight to see so many stars being accumulated at a single place.

