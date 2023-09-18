Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara Konidela and Lord Ganesha receive grand welcome at Chiranjeevi's home

The 3-month-old adorable Klin Kaara Konidela, daughter of Ram Charan and Upasana, received a warm spiritual welcome from her father at grandparents, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela's house today, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Young Veda Pandit students from Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Varu Ashram added an ethereal touch by chanting sacred mantras as Lord Ganesh and Klin Kaara entered the Konidela House on this special occasion.

Sharing the photos of Ram Charan and Klin Kaara on Instagram, mom Upasana captioned it, "Klin Kaara and Lord Ganesha receive a warm welcome at the Konidela Residence by Mr. C and Athama. Truly Blessed! A big thank you to the Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Veda Patasaala students for the enchanting experience."

For the unversed, Klin Kaara Konidela has entered the Konidela house after spending 3 months with her maternal grandparents Shobana and Anil Kamineni.

One can see in the photos, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, is lovingly holding Klin in her arms and covered with dupatta, adding an extra layer of warmth and happiness to the festivities.

In the photos, there's a noteworthy aspect that catches the eye – Ram Charan's attire. He continues the tradition of wearing the Ayyappa Mala before significant events, a practice he upheld today for yet another special moment at home. This ritual was previously observed during the RRR release and even at the Oscars nominations.

The gathering held at Chiranjeevi's residence brought joy to both the family and fans. It was heartwarming to witness the Megastar enjoying quality time with his granddaughter. Anticipation grows for additional snapshots from this joyous celebration.

