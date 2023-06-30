Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter's naming ceremony to take place today; Sneak peek into grand celebrations

Ram Charan and Upasana have welcomed a daughter on June 20. The naming ceremony of the couple's baby girl will take place today. The star wife took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of prep for the big day. The decoration for the naming ceremony looks beyond aesthetic with mango leaves and flowers.

On June 30, the cradle and naming ceremony of Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter will take place in Hyderabad. The event will happen at Upasana's mother's house, as per traditions. The RRR actor revealed that he and his wife have already chosen the name and will officially announce it to the world as well.