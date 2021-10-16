Ram Charan and Upasana's Dussehra photo dump is all about happy family moments

Ram Charan and Upasana celebrated Dussehra with their family members. One can see in the photos, Charan and his family had a gala time together. Upasana Konidela took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a series of photos of their perfect family moments. Ram Charan looked charming in a black kurta set while his wife looked pretty in ethnic wear.

Besides his sister and mother, Charan's in-laws also joined the celebrations. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Upasana wrote, Dussera family photo dump...Soo much gratitude...Now back to work & working out till Diwali." It Konidela family makes sure to spend time together and celebrate each occasion with zest.

Take a look at the photos below: