Ram Charan and Upasana's Dussehra photo dump is all about happy family moments
Ram Charan and Upasana celebrated Dussehra with their family members. One can see in the photos, Charan and his family had a gala time together. Upasana Konidela took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a series of photos of their perfect family moments. Ram Charan looked charming in a black kurta set while his wife looked pretty in ethnic wear.
Besides his sister and mother, Charan's in-laws also joined the celebrations. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Upasana wrote, Dussera family photo dump...Soo much gratitude...Now back to work & working out till Diwali." It Konidela family makes sure to spend time together and celebrate each occasion with zest.
Take a look at the photos below:
On the work front, Ram Charan is looking forward to the release of his two upcoming films- RRR and Acharya.
RRR, co-starring Jr NTR is helmed by SS Rajamouli and is set to release on 7th January 2022. The period film also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles alongside a few international stars like Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.
Talking about Acharya, Ram Charan will be seen sharing the screen space with his father and megastar Chiranjeevi for the first time in his career of 13 years. Starring Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead and Pooja Hegde in a cameo role, Acharya is releasing on February 4 next year. The film is helmed by Koratala Siva.
The Rangasthalam actor has also teamed up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for an untitled Pan-India film.
