Ram Charan and Upasana's newborn baby girl's photo LEAKED?

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed the baby girl on June 20 after 10 years of marriage. Along with wishes and blessings to new parents, a photo of a newborn from the hospital has been going viral and it was said that she is a mega princess'. However, the actor's manager dismissed the rumors.

Ram Charan's manager made it clear that the baby in the viral photo is not the actor and Upasana's daughter. He took to Twitter and wrote, Pics circulating in social media are not the pics of #MegaPrincess.

Check out the viral photo and Ram Charan's manager clarification here;

Mega Princess arrives

The photos of the baby girl are not yet out. Upasana, who got admitted to Hospital on June 19 and delivered her baby at midnight, is yet to get discharged from the hospital. She delivered her baby at a parental-owned Apollo Hospital in the presence of her family. The mega family including Allu Arjun, Allu Aravind, Varun Tej, and many others visited Ram Charan, Upasana, and their baby in the hospital.

Chiranjeevi, who became a grandfather, gave his granddaughter the cute nickname of Little Mega Princess. He also expressed his happiness and shared details about the baby girl's birth details. He spoke to the media and said, The baby was born at 1:49 am. Happy to have a baby on our favourite Tuesday. It is said that she was born in auspicious time and the baby’s horoscope is also amazing. That effect can be seen in our family from the beginning. Charan’s (Ram Charan) career growth, Varun’s (Varun Tej) engagement, everything is going well in our family."

The preparations to welcome the baby girl started on Saturday itself. The parents first bought a handcraft cradle for their newborn, which is made by survivors of Human trafficking. RRR singer Kaala Bhairava also created a special and meaningful tune for Ram Charan's little one. The mother and daughter will return anytime soon from the hospital and will be living at Chiranjeevi's house.

