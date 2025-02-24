Ram Charan and Upasana’s 'night of celebrations' with Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar is all about good times

Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, is currently attending a star-studded wedding in the UAE that is filled with glamour and glitz. Several celebrities, including Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, and many others, graced the event. As the former actress enjoyed the lavish affair, she gave fans a sneak peek into the celebrations.

Some pictures from the gathering are now going viral across social media. One particular photo that has grabbed everyone's attention features Namrata with Upasana and Ram Charan. All the celebrities were dressed to the nines for the glitzy occasion.

Namrata also shared pictures with Jr NTR and his wife, Pranathi, on her Instagram handle that left her fans in awe. The stars were seen in designer ensembles and accessorized with statement jewelry that added extra sparkle to the "night of celebrations."

Take a look at the photos below:

Earlier, Namrata shared a string of photos on her Instagram handle that featured some candid moments from the Dubai wedding. Some of the pictures also featured Upasana and Pranathi in shimmery ensembles. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "About last night... Celebrating Keerthi and @nitieshreddy6 as they begin their beautiful journey together. Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness."

Take a look at the photos below:

Coming back to Ram Charan, he was last seen in S. Shankar's Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani. Fans had high expectations for the film, as it was a Sankranti release. However, due to its weak performances and storyline, the movie ended up being a debacle at the box office.

Now, the actor is gearing up for the release of RC16. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film will feature Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. More details about the sports drama are currently under wraps.

As for Jr NTR, he was last seen in Devara alongside Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. He has now started shooting for his film with Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled NTRNEEL.