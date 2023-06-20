Ram Charan and Upasana's yet-to-be-named daughter is a Gemini by birth; Brings good luck to the family

June 20, 2023, marked the most special day in the Konidela-Kamineni family as they welcome their little princess, Ram Charan, and Upasana's first child, to the world. The birth of Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter is not only being celebrated by the mega family but also by the fans of the actor across the country. RC and Upasana's yet-to-be-named daughter is a Gemini by birth.

She was born on Tuesday, June 20 at 1:49 AM. It is the most special day in the mega family as they had been waiting for several years to see Ram Charan and Upasana as parents. After years now, their wish was fulfilled by divine blessings. From Charan's rise in career, his achievements, and recent Varun Tej's engagement with Lavanya Tripathi, the little baby has already got her luck and blessings on the family.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his family are devoted to Anjaneya Swamy (Lord Hanuman), and it is a blessing that the baby is born on an auspicious Tuesday. The delivery has been carried out smoothly by the best team of doctors from Apollo Hospital.

Well, Gemini-born kids have unique and interesting character. They are known for their loving personality and we can already see the love and blessings being blessed and showered on the little girl within a few hours of her arrival in this world.

Speaking about the happy news, Apollo Dr. Sumana Manohar said, "Upasana gave birth to a baby girl early this morning. Now the baby and mother are in stable condition. They will get discharged from the hospital and go to their house as early as possible. Dr. Rooma Sinha is regularly examining and suggesting precautions for Upasana. While Dr. Latha Kanchi Parthasarathy gave nutrition-related suggestions. Upasana took extreme care in diet and fitness during her pregnancy period. Due to her care and precautions, the delivery went very smoothly."

ALSO READ: Samantha to Mahesh Babu: Celebs congratulate new parents Ram Charan-Upasana on baby girl