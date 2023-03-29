Ram Charan and Vijay Deverakonda pose together and it's too much handsomeness to handle in one frame

Ram Charan hosted the biggest bash on his birthday and invited his co-peers from the industry. Now, an inside pic of Charan and Vijay Deverakonda posing together has surfaced on social media and made everyone go weak in their knees. What a perfect frame it makes, two most handsome hunks of Tollywood in a picture.

In the pic, one can see, Vijay Deverakonda all dapper and smart in an all-white suit, whereas Ram Charan complemented him with his perfect looks in black formals. It is the best black-and-white combination ever, we just can't take our eyes off this perfect click. Fans are also going gaga watching the two stars together in one photo.

Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda and Ram Charan's photo here:



Chiranjeevi honours RRR team at Ram Charan's birthday party

On March 27, Ram Charan hosted a birthday party as he turned 38 years old along with his pregnant wife Upasana. The party was also arranged to celebrate and honour the cast and crew of RRR for their historic Oscars win. The actor's father, Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a few pics of facilitating SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani with bouquets in the presence of family and friends from the Telugu film fraternity.

Chiranjeevi wrote a long and heartfelt note which read, "Felicitating Oscar winners in the presence of friends felt like a real celebration. This award achieved by Telugu people for Indian cinema will remain as history! honouring our Oscar winners in the presence of near and dear on Ram Charan‘s birthday was a true celebration! This feat Telugus achieved for the Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history!"

The pictures also feature Vijay Deverakonda, Adivi Sesh, Prem Rakshit, Venkatesh Daggubati, KGF director Prashanth Neel and others posing together for group pics. They went viral in no time.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, the first look and title of his upcoming film RC15 with director Shankar has been announced. The film is titled Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, Game Changer features Kiara Advani as the female lead while SS Thaman is the music composer.

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen sharing screen space with Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the romantic entertainer, Kushi. Conceptualized and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the drama.

