Ram Charan and Vijay Sethupathi are all set for a face off against each other; Reports

Reports have suggested for a while that Ram Charan is set to collaborate with Buchi Babu Sana on an upcoming project. There seem to be more updates coming out regarding the possible collaboration and its cast. Buchi Babu Sana and Ram Charan are expected to start shooting for their film in January next year.

Reports seem to strongly indicate that their film will begin its shoot early next year itself. There is even more exciting news coming out in regard to the film’s cast. Apparently, Vijay Sethupathi is set to play an important character in the film. The talented actor will not play just any other character but will, in turn, be the main antagonist of the film.

Vijay Sethupathi and Ram Charan might come together for Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana’s next film

Vijay has played the antagonist role opposite some of the biggest stars in the country already. From Thalapathy Vijay to Shah Rukh Khan to Kamal Haasan, the actor has gone up against all these superstars. Whenever Vijay Sethupathi has essayed the role of a villain, he has given strong competition and held his own regardless of who is opposite him.

If the reports are indeed the truth, then we will get to witness the formidable partnership of Ram Charan and Vijay Sethupathi on our big screen as protagonist and antagonist, respectively. Another exciting piece of information is that the film is expected to have A R Rahman as the music director. News of A R Rahman’s involvement certainly raises expectations for the film even more.

Ram Charan and Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana might join hands for an exciting project soon

Reportedly, the film is set to be jointly produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar’s Sukumar Writings production banner. The film is said to be a pan-Indian mass entertainer. This news does not come as a surprise to anyone since, especially after the success of S S Rajamouli’s RRR, both Jr NTR and Ram Charan have managed to win over audiences across the nation.

Therefore, both of the actors' future projects will aim to capture their humongous stardom and fan following that spreads across the nation. Ram Charan also has another exciting film coming up, that too with S Shankar, Game Changer.

