Ram Charan and wife Upasana announce pregnancy; Shriya Saran, Rakul and other celebs shower them with love

Superstar Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child together and it’s the best news that came in a while. As the couple is going to embrace parenthood soon, blessings are all in the way for them. The Koindela family made it official on social media as they shared a post announcing the good news. As soon as the couple reshared the post on their respective social media handles, fans and celebs were quick to react.

Celebrities like Shriya Saran , Dabboo Ratnani, Kanika Kapoor reacted on Upasana’s post. Namrata Shirodkar’s comment read as, “What a lovely way to enter the new year god bless you both.” “So happy for you guys”, says Shriya. Well, just like them we too are very happy for the couple as the upcoming year is going to be extra special for them.

Ram Charan-Upasana’s relationship

For the unversed, RC and Upasana tied the knot in 2012. There is no doubt that the couple give us major couple goals as they never fail to flaunt their love in public. Talking about their love story, they first met in college and got engaged in 2011. After 10 years of togetherness, the couple is finally going to embrace the most beautiful phase of their lives.

About Rc’s work

On the work front, the RRR star will be seen in a multilingual untitled film, RC15. Helmed by Shankar, the film will feature Kiara Advani alongside Ram Charan in the main lead. He has also teamed up with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana who made his debut in Tollywood through the Mythri Movie Makers banner.