Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela welcome twins, Chiranjeevi announces birth of baby boy and baby girl

Ram Charan and his entrepreneur wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela have welcomed twins. The official update about the twins’ birth was shared by Chiranjeevi on his social media handle.

In a recent post on social media, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela announced the birth of their twin babies. The actor and his entrepreneur wife are now proud parents to a baby boy and a baby girl.

Sharing the update, Chiranjeevi wrote, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl.”

“Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes. - Chiranjeevi & Surekha,” the actor added.

Earlier, the couple welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20, 2023. Later, on October 23, 2025, Ram Charan and Upasana officially confirmed that they were expecting again, marking another milestone in their growing family.

The update was shared through a video during their Diwali celebrations at home. As the couple announced the happy news, several celebrities extended their congratulatory messages as they prepared to become parents once again.

Initially, Upasana’s mother, Shobana Kamineni, confirmed that the couple was expecting twins. Now, the couple are proud parents to two daughters and a son.

Ram Charan’s next movie

Ram Charan will next be seen in the lead role in Peddi, a sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film is set against a rural village backdrop, with a cricket tournament at its core.

The movie features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, marking her second venture into Telugu cinema after Devara: Part 1. The cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu, and several others in key roles.

The music and background score are composed by AR Rahman. The first single, Chikiri Chikiri, was released earlier in 2025. The film is slated for release on March 27, 2026.

