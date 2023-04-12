Ram Charan and wifey Upasana get a warm welcome from fur baby Rhyme as they return from Maldives; Watch VIDEO

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela, the young power couple of the Telugu film industry are set to step into a new exciting phase in their life, soon. The RRR star and his lovely wife are currently expecting their first child. Upasana and Ram Charan recently had their baby shower in Dubai with their family and a few close friends. Later, the parents-to-be jetted off to the Maldives for a short vacation, before Ram Charan gets back to his busy work schedule.

Ram Charan and Upasana receive a warm welcome from their fur baby Rhyme

For the unversed, both Ram Charan and Upasana are dog lovers and are doting pet parents to their fur baby Rhyme. The couple is often spotted with Rhyme during their public appearances and has always made sure that their fur baby accompanies them on most of their trips. However, Rhyme stayed back at their Hyderabad residence with Ram Charan's family as the couple jetted off to the Maldives this time.

As the parents-to-be returned from their Maldives vacation, their beloved fur baby surprised them by arriving at the airport to welcome them. In the video which is now going viral on social media, Ram Charan and Upasana are seen receiving a warm welcome from Rhyme, who is quite excited to meet them after a short gap. The Game Changer actor, who received so much affection from his fur baby and immediately carried Rhyme in his arms and walked out of the airport.

Check out Ram Charan and Upasana's video with Rhyme, below: