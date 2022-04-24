Ram Charan attends a blood donation drive in Hyderabad

Taking some time off Acharya promotions, Ram Charan attended a blood donation drive in Hyderabad today. The star was captured by the tabloid looking all dapper in another all-black look. The pictures from the event are doing rounds on social media.

Up next, Ram Charan will play the lead in the socio-political entertainer Acharya, which is all ready for release on 29 April. Ahead of the film's release, the makers arranged a star-studded pre-release event for Acharya. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, and SS Rajamouli were a part of the celebration, along with Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

Jointly bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment, the project talks about a Naxalite-turned-social reformer (Chiranjeevi), who decides to blow the whistle on the Endowments Department and the robbery of temple funds.

Yesterday, Ram Charan was papped at a special Army event. The actor made a grand entry in his swanky car at the celebration, which took place in Hyderabad. He also greeted and saluted the officers. The RRR star even got his chef to make a feast for our BSF jawans stationed at the BSF campus in the Khasa area in Amritsar. He was in Punjab to complete a schedule of RC15 with director S Shankar. Kiara Advani has been roped in to play the leading lady in the movie. Financed by Dil Raju and Sirish, the venture will feature music composed by S. Thaman and cinematography by Tirru.

