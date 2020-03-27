Ram Charan Birthday: Check out THESE childhood unseen photos of him with his cousins Allu Arjun and others

Ram Charan is a perfect family man and his bonding with cousins Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej and others is priceless. Today, on his birthday, we bring childhood photos that will leave him nostalgic yet emotional.

Mega Power Star Ram Charan turns 35 today, and his fellow colleagues and ardent fans are showering the actor with birthday wishes. Ram Charan is celebrating his birthday by staying at home and spending time with his family due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Well, Ram Charan's birthday is no less like a festival for his fans but this time, it is going to be a low-key affair. No big banners, posters or cakes, his fans have been wishing him on social media and we think, it is the beautiful gift that the actor can ask for today.

On his birthday today, we decided to run some adorable childhood photos of him for his fans. Son of Megastar Chiranjeevi and nephew of Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan has earned a massive fan following over the years. Cherry is a perfect family man and his bonding with cousins Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej and others is priceless. Today, on his birthday, we bring childhood photos that will leave him nostalgic yet emotional.

Check it out below:

Last year, during his visit to his school in Ooty, Ram Charan shared an emotional note. He wrote, "In one of her posts, she wrote, "Memories that last forever ! I'm sure everyone misses school for the school canteen, dormitory, class photo Mr C has soooo many fond memories from his school days - brings back the child in him ! (sic)"

The picture of them posing together is from the time when they all went to receive grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah at the airport.

Mr C has soooo many fond memories

It's not any ordinary throwback picture but something that is very close to the actor's heart.

He looks super cute!

That's Charan who is super scared while the other behind is Bunny!

Ram Charan with his uncle Pawan Kalyan.

Memories to cherish forever!

Here's wishing Ram Charan a very Happy Birthday!

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2015

Read More