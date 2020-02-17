Ram Charan buys the remake rights of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Driving License? Find Out

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the RRR actor Ram Charan has officially bought the remake rights of the Jean Paul Lal directorial.

The south star Ram Charan who will feature in the upcoming film RRR, has reportedly bought the official remake rights of the Malayalam film Driving License. The Malayalam drama featured south star Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. The south flick was helmed by Jean Paul Lal. The film, Driving License saw actor turned director Prithviraj Sukumaran as a superstar. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the RRR actor Ram Charan has officially bought the remake rights of the Jean Paul Lal directorial.

As per the latest news reports, Ram Charan has also bought the remake rights of the Mohanlal starrer Lucifer. The film Lucifer was helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The south film proved to be a huge blockbuster at the box office. The fans and audience members gave a thundering response to the Mohanlal starrer. On the work front, the actor turned director Ram Charan will be playing the lead in the SS Rajamouli directorial. The film also features, Jr NTR in the lead. The much-awaited film is a period drama, which will feature the lead stars as the fierce and brave freedom fighters.

The fans are very eager to see what the film by the Baahubali director has to offer. The south drama, RRR, will also feature Gully Boy actress and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor in key roles. The SS Rajamouli film is set to hit the big screen on January 8, 2021. The fans are very excited about the period drama.

