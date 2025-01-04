Ram Charan calls Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan the true ‘Game Changer’; seeks blessings from uncle at pre-release event

Game Changer is just days away from its release for Sankranti this year, slated to hit the big screens on January 10, 2025. As the movie's release draws near, the team was seen at an event in Andhra Pradesh, where Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan attended as the chief guest.

Speaking at the event, Ram Charan was full of praise for his uncle and said, “I don’t know why Shankar Garu named the film Game Changer. My character in the movie is truly a game-changing avatar, but in real life, the number one game changer is none other than Pawan Kalyan Garu.”

“He is the true Game Changer, not only in Andhra Pradesh but for the entire Indian political landscape. I consider myself truly lucky to even stand beside him,” the RRR actor added. (Loosely translated from Telugu.)

Speaking from the heart at the event, Ram Charan also went ahead and touched his uncle’s feet, seeking his blessings ahead of the release of Game Changer.

Earlier, Ram Charan was also spotted attending a promotional event for the film in Mumbai. The actor was seen alongside SJ Suryah and producer Dil Raju at the event, while Kiara Advani had to skip the event due to being on rest from work.

During his conversation at the event, the actor addressed how blessed he feels to be part of director Shankar’s film while also reflecting on the 4-year gap since his last films, RRR and Acharya.

Moving forward, the movie Game Changer , directed by Shankar, is a political action thriller based on a story by Karthik Subbaraj. The film narrates the tale of an honest IAS officer who sets out to battle corrupt politicians in society and conduct fair elections. Alongside this, the movie’s trailer also teases a father-son saga, with Charan playing a dual role.

Advertisement

See the Game Changer trailer here:

With Ram Charan in the lead role, the movie features Kiara Advani as the female lead and his love interest. In addition to them, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Jayaram, Sunil, and many more in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Are Raanav and Manjari getting evicted out of Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show in another double elimination?