Ram Charan cancels his birthday celebration due to COVID 19 spread; Requests fans to avoid public gatherings

Celebrities and filmmakers are spreading awareness about the widespread of Coronavirus that has shaken the world. Celebs are requesting their fans to take precautions and avoid public gatherings. Telugu star Ram Charan, who celebrated his birthday on March 27, has also cancelled all his plans. The RRR actor won't be celebrating his birthday this time and has also requested his fans to avoid cake cutting and celebrations. The actor has asked this to be as his birthday gift from fans.

“We are in an abnormal situation and it is time that we all avoid mass gatherings. Please avoid celebrating my birthday this year. If you fulfil your social responsibility that would be the bigger birthday gift to me,” he quested his fans through an official statement

Recently, Ram Charan along with his RRR co-star Jr NTR released a video and shared precautionary measures amid COVID 19 outbreak. The actors also urged people not to panic and to stay safe

On the work front, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in their upcoming film, RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film also stars and in important roles.

Meanwhile, the post-production works of Dhanush starrer Jagame Thanthiram, the shooting of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya has been put on hold due to coronavirus outbreak.

