Ram Charan can’t stop staring at daughter Klin Kaara Konidela as they celebrate Sankranti; Upasana shares happy family photo
Ram Charan’s beloved wife and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni dropped an adorable picture of themselves with their little one, as they celebrate Sankranti.
Ram Charan is basking in the glory of his recently released film, Game Changer, that has bagged a positive response from fans all over. This movie marked the actor’s solo release after a gap of four years. And now, amid the huge response, the actor joined his wife and daughter for an intimate Sankranti celebration.
Taking to Instagram, Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared a picture of herself, sitting with their daughter Klin Kaara on her lap. Meanwhile, Ram Charan stood behind them and cutely adored his daughter.
Check out the post here:
She also shared a glimpse of the Lohri celebrations they had previously, capturing a moment by the fireside as they marked the festive occasion.
Along with it, the star wife penned a note, as she thanked everyone for their love and support and also extended wishes for Sankranti.
She penned, “Happy Happy Sankranthi. Thank you for your unconditional love & support and cheers to new beginnings.”
Well, agree or not, Ram Charan happens to be a rather protective dad when it comes to his daughter. For instance, during his appearance on the show Unstoppable With NBK Season 4, the Game Changer actor mentioned that he will only reveal his daughter's face after she calls him dad.
ALSO READ: After advising fans to not ‘obsess’ over lives of superstars, Ajith Kumar pens long note thanking them post Dubai 24H motor race win