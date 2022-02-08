Ram Charan is a charmer, looks uber cool as he steps out with ladylove Upasana Kamineni; PICS

Mega Power star Ram Charan is a well-known actor and influential personality in Tollywood. Earning recognition as a popular star, Ram Charan is a real-life gentleman and a devoted husband. His beloved wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela is an entrepreneur and vice-chairperson of a healthcare and wellness magazine. The two together have created an ecstatic aura of positivity and their social media handles are enough proof. In fact, the duo is one of the most adorable and beloved couples of Telugu cinema. Recently, the two were spotted at Mizu Khar in Mumbai, looking super smart.

In the pictures where the lovely couple was spotted, they looked all ready for a chill date night. Ram Charan chose a Gen Z outfit and absolutely rocked it. Clad in a grey tee, blue jeans, and black jacket, the ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ actor looked uber cool. On the other hand, the gorgeous Upasana went for casual and comfy attire and beautifully pulled it off. Her outfit was super colourful which gave it a unique factor.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is awaiting the release of his pan-Indian film RRR along with Jr NTR. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the actors will be seen playing the roles of Indian freedom fighters Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morrison, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in lead roles. RRR, which was scheduled to release worldwide on January 7, got postponed due to COVID-19. Now the makers locked two dates March 18th or April 28th, depending on the COVID-19 situation in the country, RRR will release accordingly.

