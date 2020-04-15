Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and other Tollywood stars come together to spread awareness about COVID 19; See Photo

Taking to Twitter, megastar Chiranjeevi shared a photo, in which many celebrities of Tollywood were seen showing placards, which form a message for Coronavirus awareness. In the photo, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Allu Arvind, Nagababu, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela, Ram Charan and Upasana, Sushmita, Allu Sirish, Kalyan Dev and Srija were seen holding placards and forming the message for Coronavirus awareness. The picture made rounds on social media with fans sharing it on all platforms.

Together, they formed the message, “Let's fight Coronavirus from our houses itself and let's spread love instead of the virus. Let's kick Corona away without moving a bit (social distancing) and as Indian citizens, let's unite in making India win against the Corona battle”. Chiranjeevi is one of the active members of Tollywood to share awareness messages amid COVID-19 situation. Earlier last week, an awareness video was shared, in which Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and other Tollywood biggies were seen.

Together we WILL WIN this War!

Let us STAY where we are.

Let us keep ourselves,our dear ones and the world safe.#SimpleStepsToWinAMightyWar#UnitedAgainstCorona #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/PXys8AE6JB — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 15, 2020

In an earlier video, he also urged people to follow traditional Namaste instead of handshake to greet people. A nationwide lockdown has been imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till May 3rd in order to contain the pandemic. Celebrities have been donating in lakhs and crores to Chief Minister Relief Fund, Prime Minister Relief Fund and to FEFSI to help people battle against the virus. Shootings of all movies have been halted following the lockdown.