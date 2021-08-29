Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi & the Creme de la Creme of Tollywood felicitate the Olympic medalist PV Sindhu; PHOTOS

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi hosted a grand party for the two-time Olympic medalist, PV Sindhu at their residence in Hyderabad. Who's who from the Tollywood film industry graced the party yesterday, on August 28. Rana Daggubati, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Varun Tej Konidela and the Creme de la Creme of Tollywood felicitated the Olympic medalist PV Sindhu.

A few photos from the party have surfaced on social media. One can see in the video shared by megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna was present at the party with his son Akhil Akkineni. Politician T Subbirami Reddy and IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan were also seen at the party. Sai Dharam Tej, producer Allu Aravind were among others who were seen at the star-studded evening.

Sharing an IGTV video on Instagram, Chiranjeevi captioned, "It is a great pleasure to honor our PVSindhu, who has won medals at the Olympics twice in a row."

PV Sindhu also reposted the same video and thanked megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan for being super hosts. She wrote, "Thank you for being a superb host @chiranjeevikonidela sir and @alwaysramcharan.. It was an eventful night with fun loving guests and great conversations! It’s always a pleasure being a part of your cheerful, joyous company!"

Take a look at the video and photos below: