Ram Charan clicked at Hyderabad airport as he jets off to Srinagar for G20 summit; VIDEO

Ram Charan was clicked at Hyderabad airport as he jetted off to Srinagar. The actor will be attending the 3rd G20 Summit, which brings together global leaders from various countries. According to reports, he became the first actor to participate in the G20 Summit in Kashmir.

Ram Charan will be representing the Indian Film Industry at the prestigious G20 summit. For his airport look, the actor opted for a black shirt teamed with beige pants and black loafers. He completed his look with a baseball cap, a wrist watch and a cool pair of shades.

The G20 summit is organised in Kashmir. The three-day event will go on for three days, from May 22 to May 24, and will discuss the world's major economies and global issues. The summit was inaugurated in Srinagar amid tight security with large battalions and police personnel deployed across the capital city to avoid any militant threat.

Personal and professional front

Ram Charan is in an exciting phase of his life personally as he is set to become a father very soon. After 10 years of marriage, the actor and his wife Upasana are expecting their firstborn. In the next few months, the couple will be welcoming their baby and the celebrations have been going in full swing with baby showers, parties, and vacations.

Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his next, Game Changer with Shankar. the most important and electrifying climax of Game Changer with Ram Charan being wrapped up. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film and S Thaman is the music composer. Karthik Subbaraj penned the script.

After this, the actor announced his forthcoming film with director Buchi Babu Sana. However, details about the film have not been announced yet

