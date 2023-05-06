Ram Charan clicked at Hyderabad airport; Pregnant wife Upasana flaunts baby bump as she carries pet Rhyme

Ram Charan and Upasana, who are going to be parents soon, were clicked at the Hyderabad airport. The couple was accompanied by their pampered pet dog Rhyme as they jet off. Yet again, they managed to steal the attention with their airport look and cute chemistry.

Ram Charan and Upasana landed at the airport for checking amid huge security. While the RRR looks dashing in casuals, his star wife is seen flaunting her baby bump in a white dress. Pregnant Upasana is seen carrying Rhyme in her arms as they boarded off from the city. Rhyme is also seen smothered by Ram Charan as he jumps with excitement.

Check out the airport video of Ram Charan and Upasana here:

About Ram Charan and Upasana's pregnancy

Meanwhile, after 10 years of marital bliss, Ram Charan and Upasana are all set to welcome their first child. The celebrations have begun as they are set to welcome their baby soon. Yes, from babymoon, and baby showers to parties, their pregnancy has been wonderful and exciting. Recently, Ram Charan's sisters Sushmitha and Sreeja Kalyan hosted a baby shower for Upasana at their house in Hyderabad. The star wife dropped a few perfect family pics featuring her husband Ram Charan, father-in-law Chiranjeevi, mother-in-law Surekha, and others. The party was attended by Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza, Lakshmi Manchu, Kanika Kapoor and others.

The parents-to-be soon also had a baby shower function with their close ones in Dubai. Prior to this, in February they also enjoyed a babymoon in the US. According to reports, Upasana is currently in the 7th month of pregnancy and will be delivering her firstborn in India at her parental-owned Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad.

Ram Charan is super excited to become a father. During an event, he called his wife a lucky mascot, and the 5-and-a-half-month-old baby, who is inside her is even lucky for me.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his next, Game Changer with Shankar. The actor recently wrapped up a long schedule last month and is expected to take a break for a few months to welcome his child. Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film and S Thaman is the music composer. Karthik Subbaraj penned the script.