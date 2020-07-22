  1. Home
Ram Charan to collaborate with Bheeshma director Venky Kudumula for an upcoming film?

The latest news reports about the Rangasthalam star Ram Charan states that he is very impressed by the script which was narrated by the Bheeshma director, Venky Kudumula. The news reports further add that Ram Charan could begin work on the Venky Kudumula directorial once he completes the shoot of the film RRR.
ram charan,South,Bheeshma,Venky Kudumula
The latest news update about the RRR actor Ram Charan states that he is all set to collaborate with Bheeshma director Venky Kudumula. There is no official word out yet about the Vinaya Vidheya Rama actor playing the lead in the upcoming film by south director Venky Kudumula. The latest news reports about the Rangasthalam star Ram Charan states that he is very impressed by the script which was narrated by the Bheeshma director, Venky Kudumula. Now, the news reports further add that Ram Charan could begin work on the Venky Kudumula directorial once he completes the shoot of the film RRR with the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli.

The southern drama, RRR will have south stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR playing the lead roles. The two actors will be essaying the roles of two very brave and fierce freedom fighters. The film RRR which is helmed by ace south director SS Rajamouli will also feature Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film RRR reportedly is a period drama. The first look of the SS Rajamouli directorial was unveiled on the eve of the south star Ram Charan's birthday. The actor's first look is very impressive. The fans and followers are eagerly looking forward to the film.

News reports state that the makers of RRR wanted to resume shoot, as the COVID 19 lockdown rules were eased in the country. The director reportedly has cancelled the plans of a trial shoot after the COVID 19 cases were rising steadily in the country.

Credits :indiatoday.in

