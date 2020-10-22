Ram Charan to collaborate with filmmaker Koratala Siva for an upcoming project?

The news reports further go on to add that director Koratala Siva has narrated the script to Ram Charan who reportedly gave his nod to the project.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the RRR actor Ram Charan will be playing the lead in a film helmed by ace director Koratala Siva. The news reports further go on to add that the director has narrated the script to the actor cum producer Ram Charan. According to media reports, Ram Charan has given his nod to the upcoming film with Koratala Siva. On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen as the lead actor in the highly anticipated film RRR.

The film is helmed by the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The news reports further state that the ace filmmaker Koratala Siva is directing the highly anticipated film Acharya. The upcoming film will feature southern megastar Chiranjeevi. The first look poster of the Chiranjeevi starrer was released some time back by the makers of Acharya. The film is said to have a social message as its central theme states the news reports. The makers of the Koratala Siva directorial have not yet announced what the social message is.

But the fans and film audiences are very intrigued to find out. The southern superstar Chiranjeevi previously featured in the blockbuster drama called Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film was helmed by Surender Reddy. The super hit film also featured Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Tamannaah Bhatia. Ram Charan's upcoming film RRR will also feature Jr NTR in the lead.

