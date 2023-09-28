Ram Charan completes 16 glorious years in cinema; Upasana Konidela shares post wishing him

Ram Charan is one of the most sought-after and versatile actors in Telugu cinema. The actor has proved his mettle over and over again, finding a place in the hearts of cine-goers around the world. 28th September marks the actor’s 16th year in the film industry, with his debut film Chirutha, helmed by Puri Jagannadh coming out in the year 2007.

Over the years, the actor has given films that have quickly become fan favorites, like Magadheera, Orange, Naayak, Zanjeer, Yevadu, Dhruva, Rangasthalam, and RRR, just to name a few. And undoubtedly, his biggest support over the years has been his wife, Upasana Konidela, who took to social media to wish her husband on his career milestone.

She shared a post on her Instagram story, with the caption “Sweet Sixteen… 16 years of Ram Charan”.

Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot on 14th June, 2012, and welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara Konidela, on 20th June, this year.

Ram Charan on the work front

Ram Charan would next be seen in S. Shankar’s political action thriller film Game Changer, who is making his Telugu debut. The story is written by Karthik Subbaraj, known for films like Petta and Mahaan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Nassar, Samuthirakani, and many more, other than the Yevada actor.

The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, and has its music composed by Thaman S, known for films like Bheemla Nayak, Thank You, and Varisu, just to name a few. The camera is cranked by Tirru, while Shameer Muhammed acts as the editor.

ALSO READ: ‘You continue to...': Ram Charan wishes dad 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi on completing 45 years in film industry