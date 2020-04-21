Ram Charan completes #BeTheREALMAN Challenge; Nominates Ranveer Singh, Rana Daggubati and Sharwanand

A video of Ram Charan taking up the challenge by doing household chores like cleaning, making breakfast for his wife Upasana has surfaced on social media. He has further nominated Ranveer Singh, Rana Daggubati and Sharwanand.

South celebs like SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Chiranjeevi among others are gripped by #BeTheREALMAN challenge. The lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak has kept everyone busy with household chores. After Jr NTR, the latest to complete the task is his RRR co-star Ram Charan. A video of Ram Charan taking up the challenge by doing household chores like cleaning, making breakfast for his wife Upasana has surfaced on social media. The video is super cute and moreover, a treat for Charan's fans as they got to see never before side of him.

Ram Charan has further nominated , Rana Daggubati and Sharwanand. Earlier today, Jr NTR also completed the task given by ‘Baahubali’ director SS Rajamouli. He further nominated Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and Koratala Siva. Well, Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is the one who kick-started this challenge on social media and it is going viral on social media. Starting the initiative on social media, he wrote, "Man can be a great domestic worker and a real man will never let his woman work all by herself specially during this No maid times & Quarantine.Please help in domestic work."

Check out Ram Charan and Jr NTR's videos below:

Sharing the video, Jr NTR wrote, "It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN."

Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli . మన ఇంట్లో ప్రేమలు ఆప్యాయతలే కాదు. పనులను కూడా పంచుకుందాం. It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge. pic.twitter.com/FqydRiR6Jl — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 21, 2020

Well, now we are eagerly waiting for Ranveer Singh, Rana Daggubati and Sharwanand to take up this challenge.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen alongside Jr NTR in the upcoming magnum opus, RRR. Based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, the film also stars and in supporting roles.

