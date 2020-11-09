Ram Charan completes the Green India Challenge; Nominates SS Rajamouli and Alia Bhatt

The RRR actor took to his Twitter account to share pictures after he completed the Green India Challenge. Check it out.

The latest southern star to complete the Green India Challenge is actor cum producer Ram Charan. The RRR actor took to his Twitter account to share pictures after he completed the Green India Challenge. The Vinaya Vidheya Rama actor is all smiles in his latest pictures. Ram Charan wrote in his Twitter post, "I've accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge from #Prabhas and planted 3 saplings. Further I am nominating @ssrajamouli @aliaa08 entire my #RRRMovie team and all my fans to plant 3 trees & continue the chain. Special thanks to @MPsantoshtrs for taking this initiate."

The fans and followers of the Rangasthalam star are eagerly looking forward to watching the upcoming drama RRR on the big screen. The makers of the much awaited drama RRR previously released the first look poster of the actor cum producer Ram Charan. The news reports about Ram Charan further state that he will have an extended cameo in the upcoming film Acharya. The film is helmed by ace southern director Koratala Siva. The news reports further state that the Magadheera will have an interesting part to play in the much awaited Chiranjeevi starrer.

Check out the post

I've accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge

from #Prabhas and planted 3 saplings. Further I am nominating @ssrajamouli, @aliaa08, entire my #RRRMovie team and all my fans

to plant 3 trees & continue the chain. Special thanks to @MPsantoshtrs for taking this initiate. pic.twitter.com/oQpl42PA3i — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) November 8, 2020

The south megastar Chiranjeevi announced that he tested positive for COVID 19. The filming work of the highly anticipated drama Acharya is reportedly put on hold for now. The fans and followers of the superstar are eagerly looking forward to seeing Chiranjeevi on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: RRR: Makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer are shooting it on a brisk schedule?)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×