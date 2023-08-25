Ram Charan congratulates Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt on National Award wins; says 'clean sweep by my near and dear'

The 69th National Film Awards, which were announced yesterday, August 25, came with its share of snubs and surprises, as is the case with any other award these days. RRR went on to become a favorite with the jury as it bagged a total of six amounts. Even though both of RRR’s leading actors, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, have not won any awards for their performances in the film, both of them have very graciously extended their warm wishes to those who have.

Jr NTR and S S Rajamouli had already wished the National Film Award winners yesterday, and now their RRR companion Ram Charan has also wished the award winners.

Ram Charan congratulates all the winners of the 69th National Film Awards

Ram Charan congratulated the National Film Award winners in a statement that was shared via his official Twitter handle and specifically mentioned that this time around, many awards went to his ‘near and dear.’ For the uninitiated, RRR won six awards in total at the 69th National Film Awards. RRR went on to win the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. In addition, Kaala Bhairava won for best male playback singer for the song Komuram Bheemudo, while M M Keeravani won for best background score.

The National Film Award winners from team RRR also included V Srinivas Mohan for Best Special Effects, Prem Rakshith for Best Choreography, and King Soloman for Best Action Direction. Congratulating his RRR team and the other winners, Ram Charan shared, "A moment of pride, as we celebrate the winners of the 69th National Film Awards. A Clean Sweep by my near and dear. Heartiest Congratulations to: Team RRR and the visionary SS Rajamouli Garu on 6 National Awards. MM Keeravaani Garu, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Srinivas Mohan, King Soloman, DVV Entertainment, DVV Danayya Garu. It's been a remarkable journey."

Ram Charan did not just congratulate the awardees from his film, RRR, but also wished the other winners on their victories. "My brother Vaishnav Tej and my next director, Buchi Babu Sana, for the success of Uppena. Double Cheers for team Pushpa, my brother Allu Arjun and DSP. My dearest co-star Alia Bhatt for Gangubai. To all the other winners, Thank You for making Indian cinema proud," added Ram Charan.

