Ram Charan congratulates PM Narendra Modi for his historic third term; says, 'Looking forward to...'

Superstar Ram Charan is a name that needs no introduction at all. The actor is currently having a proud moment as his uncle, Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi's brother Pawan Kalyan clinches the Pitampura constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

In a recent update, Ram Charan has shared his greetings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming endeavor. Have a look!

Ram Charan's blessings for PM Modi

On June 10, Ram Charan took to his social media platform X and shared a wonderful picture of the Prime Minister from the oath ceremony and wrote, "Congratulations to India’s beloved Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji and #NDAGovernment commencing your historic third term. Looking forward to a more prosperous India under your reign. Jai Hind #Narendramodi.”