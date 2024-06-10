Ram Charan congratulates PM Narendra Modi for his historic third term; says, 'Looking forward to...'
Ram Charan took to his social media platform and shared his heartwarming wishes for the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on his third term in the current government.
Superstar Ram Charan is a name that needs no introduction at all. The actor is currently having a proud moment as his uncle, Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi's brother Pawan Kalyan clinches the Pitampura constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
In a recent update, Ram Charan has shared his greetings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming endeavor. Have a look!
Ram Charan's blessings for PM Modi
On June 10, Ram Charan took to his social media platform X and shared a wonderful picture of the Prime Minister from the oath ceremony and wrote, "Congratulations to India’s beloved Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji and #NDAGovernment commencing your historic third term. Looking forward to a more prosperous India under your reign. Jai Hind #Narendramodi.”