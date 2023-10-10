Ram Charan consoles producer Dil Raju and family, pays last respects to his father Shyam Sundar Reddy; Photos inside

Tragedy struck film producer Dil Raju’s household as his father, Shyam Sundar Reddy, passed away. Shyam Sundar Reddy breathed his last on Monday, 9th October, due to age related ailments. He was 80. For the unversed, Dil Raju is one of the most experienced producers, having been part of the industry for over 20 years now. Most of the films that he has bankrolled have gone on to become cult classics as well.

The news of the ace producer’s father’s passing has come off as a shock to everyone in the industry. Ram Charan paid a visit to Dil Raju’s residence in Hyderabad to pay last respects, and to console the bereaved.

Ram Charan pays his final respects to producer Dil Raju’s father

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer, which is helmed by S. Shankar is backed by Dil Raju’s production house. It was the PR team of Dil Raju’s production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations, that shared the news of the star producer’s father’s passing. It is also reported by India Today that Dil Raju’s father, Shayam Sundar Reddy’s body was brought back to their residence in the morning of October 10th, and was cremated at 11 a.m. at Mahaprasthanam in Hyderabad.

Celebrities express their condolences

As the news of the demise broke out, fans and celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Prakash Raj, Sai Dharam Tej, director Gopichand Malineni, Vijay Kanakamedala and more expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.