Ram Charan dances to RRR's Naatu Naatu at G20 summit in Srinagar; Calls Kashmir a 'magical' place

From Oscars to attending Hollywood events, RRR star Ram Charan is seen representing Indian cinema and speaking about his career, the global glory for 'Naatu Naatu' and many other things. This time, RC joins influential leaders at the G20 summit to represent the Indian Film Industry. The actor is currently in Srinagar and fans are amazed to see the brilliant celebration in the picturesque Kashmir Valley.

Ram Charan, during his speech, recalled visiting Kashmir in 1986 with his megastar father Chiranjeevi for the shooting of his films. "Kashmir is that kind of a place, I have been coming here since 1986, my father shot extensively here in Gulmarg and Sonamarg. I shot in this auditorium in 2016. This place has something magical, it is such a surreal feeling coming to Kashmir, it draws the attention of everyone," said Ram Charan. The panel discussion was on Film tourism for Economic Growth & Cultural Preservation.

However, the highlight of the event was Ram Charan's Naatu Naatu dance with delegates across the world. Everyone at the venue cheered up as RC danced to the tunes of an Oscar-winning song.

Ram Charan dances to Naatu Naatu at G20 Summit in Srinagar

Did Ram Charan just hint about getting a Hollywood film offer?

Further, the Rangasthalam star also dropped a hint about getting a Hollywood film offer and might travel outside India for a shoot only for this one reason. Speaking about exploring more of India for his film shoot, RC said, "I want to stick to my culture. I want to educate that our Indian sentiments are so strong. Our culture is so strong. There's a lot of dignity in our stories. Nowadays when you see it, it's not a South or North Indian movie, it's about Indian ki mitti ka stories. These stories are coming out finally and in other countries."

