Ram Charan deserves a shot as James Bond, says Marvel's Luke Cage after watching his performance in RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR, which features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, has become the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema. RRR has become one of the most talked about films among Hollywood moviegoers, critics and celebs. The recent one to join the club is the acclaimed writer of Hollywood films Notorious, Lowriders, Creed 2, the creator of Luke from Marvel, and Stanford Alumni, Cheo Hodari Choker who said that Ram Charan deserves a shot for James Bond.

There have been a lot of speculations and rumours about, who will be the next actor to play the iconic role, since Daniel Craig stepped down from it after starring in the 2021 film No Time To Die. Cheo Hodari Coker, the creator of Marvel's Luke Cage, floated the idea that Ram Charan might be a good contender for the part.

He tweeted, "Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in Gangs Of London, Matthew G in The Offer, Damson in Snowfall and Ram in RRR. They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK."

Recently, acclaimed Hollywood director-writer, Aaron Stewart Ahn expressed his wish to write a movie for a Rangasthalam actor. This SS Rajamouli’s epic action-drama has completed its run at the box office with a closing business of Rs. 902 crores in India and Rs. 1111 crores worldwide.

RRR is a fictional story inspired by 2 legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Along with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran played supporting roles.