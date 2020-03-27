Is Ram Charan ‘disappointed’ with Jr NTR as the latter gave his surprise birthday gift to SS Rajamouli?

Thalapathy Vijay, who will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master will be seen playing a cameo in Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR.

Due to the nationwide lockdown, Ram Charan could not celebrate his birthday in the usual grand way. However, Jr NTR and the team RRR got us all excited after their surprise birthday gift to Ram Charan today at 10 AM. However, at the said time, Ram Charan put out a tweet stating that SS Rajamouli failed to get it ready and the surprise would be delayed. Ram Charan questioned if he would get it today. Check out the rib-tickling conversation below:

What!!

You sent it to HIM!!?? Will I get it today?? https://t.co/yQOQH7gUjV — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 27, 2020

In RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen playing the lead roles. The makers recently revealed the film’s motion poster, in which glimpses of Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s first looks were shown. While one was seen in the background of fire, the other was seen in water background. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the RRR is one of the most expected movies of 2021. The film will be released in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

Other than Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also stars Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. By now we all know that the movie is set against the pre-independence era and RRR is a story based on freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Seetharamaraju and NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem.

