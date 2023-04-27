Ram Charan dons his 2016's Dhurva cop role for Akhil Akkineni; Here's why

Akhil Akkineni's Agent is one of the most awaited and anticipated films in Tollywood. As the film is all set to release in just one day, on April 28, the actor shared a huge surprise to leave his fans super excited. The makers shared a special video featuring Ram Charan with Akhil Akkineni as Agent begins its countdown for the big worldwide release.

Akhil Akkineni took to Twitter and shared a video with Ram Charan launching the big ticket of Agent in "Wild Saala style". The RRR star got into his character from the 2016 film Dhruva, where he played the role of a police officer and asked Akhil, "Are you ready?". He replies, "Of course Dhruva, this is my wildest mission". Ram Charan says "Let's begin the wild ride" and launches the big ticket openings of Agent in theatres.

Sharing the special surprise ft Ram Charan on Twitter, Akhil Akkineni wrote, "Couldn’t think of a WILDER WAY to Launch the BIG TICKET… Thank you my brother… This one is very special to me… @AlwaysRamCharan. #Agent From Tomorrow. #AgentWildRideBegins."

For the unversed, Akhil Akkineni and Ram Charan are very close friends. For years, they have maintained a beautiful friendship and always stood by each other. Recently, during the promotion of Agent, the actor spoke about his bond with Ram Charan and said, "Ram Charan is my 3 a.m. friend. In fact, he’s more than just a friend. Our bonding is more than that. I have a handful of friends and some people are very special, and Charan is right up there."

Watch Ram Charan and Akhil Akkineni's video ahead of Agent release here:



About Agent

Coming to Agent, the Akhil Akkineni starrer is generating a huge buzz ahead of release. Apart from Ram Charan, Akhil also shot an exciting segment with his half-brother Naga Chaitanya and the pics from the sets are going viral on social media.

Akhil Akkineni has broken his chocolate boy image and will be seen in a completely new rugged look. He is playing the role of a rogue agent and is committed to serving the nation. Directed by Surender Reddy, Agent features Malayalam superstar Mammootty portraying a powerful character in the movie along with debutante Sakshi Vaidya as the female lead. Hip Hop Thamizha is the music director.

ALSO READ: Did Jr NTR visit Allu Arjun on Pushpa 2 sets? Photo LEAKED