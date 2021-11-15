Ram Charan drives away Monday blues with a sun kissed PHOTO in a comfy look as kickstarts his new week

Ram Charan, the man of masses, has shared a sun-kissed selfie on his Instagram handle and it makes a delightful glimpse. The actor soaks up in daily dose of Vitamin D as he poses for the camera and the results are these beautiful sun-kissed photos. He looks handsome as ever and his selfie has surely driven our Monday blues away.

Ram Charan slipped into a comfy white sweatshirt as he welcomed winter season and gave us the right cues on how to ace it. Well, this brightening selfie of the actor has currently taken the internet by storm as fans are going gaga over it. He currently trending on Twitter and reportedly this pic is from the sets of his upcoming film RC15 as he begins shooting on Monday.

The Mega Power Star Ram Charan is one of the most popular actors in Telugu. Since his debut in Tollywood with Chirutha (2007) to Rangasthalam (2018), he has grown so much as an actor and is all set to entertain the audience with the Rajamouli directorial Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR).

Ram Charan appears in the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR as he shares screen space with Jr NTR in the SS Rajamouli's directorial magnum opus RRR. RRR also has some notable cast like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The recently released song Nattu Nattu is receiving tremendous response from audiences.

Ram Charan will also be seen in a cameo role as Siddha in his father Megastar Chiranjeevi's starrer film Acharya, which he is also producing under Konidela Productions.