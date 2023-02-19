Ram Charan drops a special birthday message for mom Surekha; Upasana shares a lovely PIC with her ‘Athama’

Ram Charan , the young megastar of the Telugu film industry, and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are set to welcome their first child very soon. The lovely couple, who are eagerly waiting for their new phase as parents, are now making sure that they spend most of their time with their families. Along with Ram Charan and Upasana, the entire Konidela and Kamineni family members are now all set to welcome the youngest member of their families.

Surekha Konidela, the mother of Ram Charan and wife of megastar Chiranjeevi, celebrated her birthday on February 18, Saturday. The star wife-producer's birthday coincided with the auspicious Shiva Rathri festival, and the Konidela family celebrated both occasions, following the tradition. As always, Surekha had a simple birthday celebration this year, with her close family members. On the special occasion, Ram Charan dropped a special birthday message for his dear mother and his Shiva Rathri wishes for his fans and followers. "Happy Mahashivratri !! & Happiest Birthday to my darling Amma!!" wrote the actor, who shared the picture of his Shiva Rathri celebration, and an unseen picture with his parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha on his social media pages.

Check out the pictures shared by Ram Charan, below: