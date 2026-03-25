Ram Charan endures minor eye injury during Peddi’s action scene, actor’s team confirms his return to work

Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, is slated for release in theatres on April 30, 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama is currently under production, with reports suggesting that the actor sustained an injury on the sets.

Ram Charan suffers an injury on Peddi sets

According to reports circulating on social media, Ram Charan suffered an injury near his eye while shooting for Peddi. Amid the rumors, the actor’s team confirmed the incident and stated that he has already returned to work.

As per Hindustan Times, the actor’s team said that Ram Charan had been shooting for an action sequence on March 24, 2026, when he sustained the injury. They stated that he required four sutures and clarified that the injury was above his eye, not on it, contrary to some reports. They added that his eye was fine and that he had resumed work, as it was only a minor injury with nothing to worry about.

More about Peddi

Peddi is said to revolve around a cricket tournament set against a rural backdrop. Alongside Ram Charan, the ensemble cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, and others.

Earlier, the makers introduced Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyamma. The actress appears to portray a bubbly and spirited character set in a village backdrop.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment.

The film features music composed by AR Rahman. Recently, the makers unveiled the second single titled Rai Rai Raa Raa. The peppy dance number features energetic moves by Charan, with ARR lending his voice in both Telugu and Tamil.

Moreover, reports suggest that the film’s action teaser, titled Kusthi, will be unveiled on March 27, 2026, coinciding with the actor’s birthday.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in Game Changer, directed by Shankar. Looking ahead, he is expected to appear in a film tentatively titled RC17 , directed by Sukumar, marking their reunion after the blockbuster Rangasthalam.

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