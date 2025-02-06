Ram Charan enjoys quality time with 'little guest' Klin Kaara Konidela on sets of RC16; wife Upasana REACTS

After Game Changer, Ram Charan is fully focused on his upcoming film, tentatively titled RC16. While shooting for the movie, a special guest visited him on the sets and made his day. If you're wondering if it was Upasana, you're wrong! It was none other than his daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle to drop a photo with his little one as he spent some quality time with her on RC16 sets. Dressed in a pink dress, Klin Kaara looked adorable as she pointed at the ferris wheel and tents in front. Meanwhile, the actor looked adorably at her as he enjoyed the precious moment.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "My little guest on set. #RC16." Soon after he made the post, his wife Upasana took to the comment section to share her reaction. She commented, "FOMO," while Varun Tej Konidela dropped a red heart emoji.

Take a look at the post below:

Ram Charan and Upasana have not yet revealed Klin Kaara's face to the world. However, they keep dropping her photos with them on their social media handles.

Earlier, during the Sankranti and Pongal festivities, Upasana took to her Instagram handle to share a priceless picture with her daughter alongside Ram Charan. In the photo, Upasana was seen holding Klin Kaara close to her while the Game Changer actor stood behind them and adored the mother-daughter duo.

Take a look at the post below:

In an earlier interview, Ram Charan expressed his desire for his daughter Klin Kaara to watch his 2018 film Rangasthalam when she is older and able to understand it. He considers the film to be one of his best, and it has received praise for his performance.

Directed by Sukumar, Rangasthalam is set in the 1980s in a fictional village of the same name. The movie narrates the story of two brothers, Chittibabu and Kumar Babu, who fight against the corrupt local government led by its president. Samantha Ruth Prabhu stars as the female lead, alongside a cast including Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj.