Ram Charan extends support to PM Narendra Modi; Urges people to light candles at 9 pm on April 5th

Taking to Instagram, Tollywood star Ram Charan posted a video, encouraging people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions and light candles at 9 pm on April 5th. Sharing the video, he wrote, “I am proud of everyone who has faithfully been abiding by the lockdown! My love to you all. ‪With the same spirit, let's light up lamps and come together to spread awareness for 9 minutes at 9 pm this Sunday. Don’t forget!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation through a video, in which he encouraged people to stay indoors for few more days. He also requested people to light candles at 9 pm on April 5th to keep up the spirits and show support o each other. While many celebrities have been extending their support to this, some have expressed their disappointment and stated that they expected the PM to address more important issues.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film will also have Jr NTR in a lead role. The makers recently revealed the film’s motion poster in which the glimpses of Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s first looks were shown. He is also bankrolling his father and Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film Acharya. The film will also have Ram Charan in an extended cameo. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading lady in the film.

