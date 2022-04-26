Ram Charan exudes royalty in kurtas; 5 ways to style like the RRR actor for a wedding

Ram Charan has got an impeccable style statement, which is easygoing and impactful. He doesn't have to put in extra effort to look right. Sweatshirts, shirts and casuals are his go-to looks, but he is also seen in kurtas. They are simple, on-point, but still comfortable and exude royalty. He lives up to his lineage and being the son of megastar Chiranjeevi. His traditional ensembles, especially for weddings have always managed to turn heads. His Indian wear makes the most impact of all, especially with that signature RRR moustache look. Today, let's take a look at 5 kurta looks of Ram Charan that speak volumes about his personality,

Scroll below:

RC in Kunal Rawal

We cannot stop swooning over Ram Charan's look in a knotted olive green kurta teamed with a pair of black trousers. The Rangasthalam actor amped up the style game with a pair of round sunglasses and perfectly gelled hair.

In Shantanu Nikhil bandhgala kurta

All you fashion enthusiasts, please take style cues to slay on their next ethnic outing like Ram Charan in a bandhgala kurta teamed with straight pants. Black loafers completed this ethnic look.

Striped kurta by Manish Malhotra

He knows how to make a statement look in the simplest way possible. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, Ram Charan opted for a two-coloured striped kurta for the wedding and he got it right.

In Nehru jacket

For sister Niharika's wedding functions, Ram Charan opted for kurta pants teamed with an embroidered Nehru jacket and we cannot take our eyes off him. He looks comfy, royal and stylish. Elegant elegant elegant!!!

Majestic is the word

One can appear like a million bucks in a simple monochrome white embroidered kurta by copying Ram Charan’s attire which is effortless yet royal. Ram Charan teamed up a white kurta by Kunal Rawal featuring abstract white prints with white trousers and black slip-on shoes.

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Exclusive: 'Ram Charan gave tough competition to Chiranjeevi'; Director Siva Koratala on Acharya, AA21 & more