Ram Charan finds a quirky way to wish Varun Tej on his birthday; Check it out

The RRR actor Ram Charan shared a picture of himself with the birthday boy, Varun Tej in their older versions on Instagram.

The south megastar Ram Charan has wished Varun Tej in the most quirky way possible. The RRR actor shared a picture of himself with the birthday boy, Varun Tej in an older version. Both actors are clicked in their older versions. The south superstar Ram Charan captioned the post on Instagram saying 'enjoy getting old' to the Gaddalakonda Ganesh actor Varun Tej. The south actor who featured in films like Antariksham 9000 KMPH and F2 – Fun and Frustration will be seen in a film based on boxing. The south star Varun Tej has been training very hard for the sports drama.

The actor was in the United States where he shared his pictures of working out and training. The Tholi Prema actor Varun Tej is leaving no stone unturned for his film based on boxing. On the other hand, actor turned producer Ram Charan will be seen in the upcoming magnum opus titled RRR. The film is helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The film RRR will also feature south megastar Jr NTR. The actor Ram Charan also produced south flick Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film saw Chiranjeevi in the lead. Ram Charan will be shooting some crucial fight scenes with Jr NTR for the SS Rajamouli directorial. The film is expected to hit the big screen on July 30.

The fans and film audience are eagerly looking forward to the film RRR. The film will also star Bollywood actress and Giolmaal actor .

