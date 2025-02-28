Ram Charan flaunts his rugged and bearded look ahead of RC16 as he joins wife Upasana and their friends: See pic

Ram Charan is gearing up for a power-packed performance in Buchi Babu Sana’s upcoming sports drama RC16. The film, which is said to be titled Peddi, will feature the actor in an ultimate rugged avatar and skilled in certain sports. Amid the film’s shooting, RC’s latest appearance seems to have already left fans in a frenzy about his next movie.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, dropped a photo of themselves as they joined their friends for a group picture. They seemed to be celebrating a casual occasion by the sands.

Check out the photo here:

However, what grabbed attention was Ram Charan’s ultimate rugged look. The actor, who can be seen twinning with his wife by sporting a white shirt, was sporting a bearded avatar and long hairstyle, adorned by a cap.

Well, as per reports, RC16 would involve two sporting games, cricket and wrestling. While the schedule for shooting the former was already done in Hyderabad, a report claimed that the cast and crew of the film would fly down to Delhi in March, where Ram will get trained in wrestling and shoot a few key sequences.

Fans of Ram Charan are indeed looking forward to RC16 and are anticipating a performance nothing less than a cinematic spectacle on-screen, considering how Game Changer failed to score big at the box office.

Advertisement

RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the leading role, opposite Ram Charan. Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar is also a part of the sports drama, playing a key role. The musical score of the film is composed by AR Rahman.

On the work front, besides RC16, Ram Charan will next collaborate with his Rangasthalam director Sukumar for another upcoming untitled project that involves him playing a totally urban role.