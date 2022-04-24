Ram Charan gets asked who is he more afraid of- His wife or his father; RRR star gives a perfect reply

As you already know, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are presently promoting their next, Acharya. They recently attended the lavish pre-release bash for their action drama. Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli also attended the event as the chief guest.

The team further attended another promotional event today. During the media interaction, Ram Charan was asked, who he is more afraid of between his wife Upasana and his father Chiranjeevi? To this, the RRR actor adorably replied, "My dad will be more cautious in front of my mother, so following him I will be more cautious in front of my wife Upasana. By the way, my mom is boss to me, my dad, and Pawan Kalyan Garu !!" His reply is highly relatable, what do you think?

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, this forthcoming social drama has Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde as the female leads. In the meantime, Ram Charan also has S Shankar's RC15 in the lineup. For one of the schedules, the actor also visited Punjab recently. During his visit, he even spent some time with our BSF jawans. The flick will have Kiara Advani as the female lead and S Thaman as the music director. It is reported that Ram Charan will appear in a dual role in the movie.

Additionally, Ram Charan will also be working with director Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri for his next. Touted to be a racy entertainer, the film has been temporarily titled, RC16.

