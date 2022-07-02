Ram Charan gets fans excited with his latest look for RC15, celeb hairstylist Aalim Hakim shares a glimpse

Saturday seems to be full of surprises for movie buffs. After Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Charan has taken the internet by storm with his latest new look. The actor went for a makeover under the supervision of his hairstylist Aalim Hakim and shared a glimpse of it, thereby making fans super excited.

Mumbai-based celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim has shared a glimpse of actor's new look and he looks charming as always. The actor surely looks enigmatic and we already have a glimpse of the same. However, the glimpse video doesn't reveal much of his look but surely manages to grab the attention. Sharing the video, the celebrity hairstylist wrote, For Our Super Duper @alwaysramcharan. A New Vibe, A New Hairstyle, A New Look."

Fans are anticipating that this new look is for his upcoming RC15 with Shankar. After the dashing sleek mustache look in RRR, fans have huge expectations of how he will look in RC15.

According to reports, Ram Charan will appear in the role of IAS and the shoot is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the year. However, the makers are yet to disclose details of Ram Charan's role as no posters have been unveiled so far.

Kiara Advani is the leading lady in the film. RC15 will mark the second-time collaboration between Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Their chemistry on-screen and friendship off-screen is really good so fans are eagerly waiting to witness their magic again on the big screen. The much-awaited untitled film will have music composed by S. Thaman with cinematography by Tirru. Ram Charan starrer is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The film also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles. The plot of his suspense flick has been penned by Karthik Subbaraj. The songs of the movie are choreographed by Jani Master.